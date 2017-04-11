Father and son escape house fire in Southwick, 2 pets lost

Southwick crews responded to 80 Fred Jackson Rd for a house fire around 6 p.m. tonight.

Police officer Thomas Krutka told Western Mass News that it was a single family home with three occupants. A husband, wife, and an older son.

At the time of the fire, the father and son were home, but were able to escape before the house caught blaze, however two pets were lost in the fire.

Krutka believed the fire started either on the first floor or the basement, and eventually spread to the attic.

The whole home has been destroyed, leaving a family of three homeless.

It was also said the fire destroyed one car in the driveway.

Multiple Conn. fire stations assisted and tankers were brought in, due to the rural area not having any fire hydrants.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews are still on scene working to completely put out the fire. Fred Jackson Road is still blocked.

