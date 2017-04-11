Man arrested following suspicious device incident at Agawam Police Dept.

Agawam Police Headquarters had to be evacuated this evening due to the discovery of a suspicious package.

Police said it appeared to be an explosive device, forcing the entire station to evacuate and Springfield Street to be closed for a couple hours.

In the end, it turned out to be a hoax device.

Police Chief Eric Gillis told us that just before 6 p.m., a man well-known to the agency walked into police headquarters and told a dispatcher that he found a device in front of the police station.

He then placed that device in the lobby. It appeared to be an explosive device just by the way it was packaged.

Immediately officers were evacuated and they contacted the Fire Department, State Police, and the Bomb Squad.

Chief Gillis said that they had to shut down the Agawam Police Station temporarily.

“While this happened, all 911 traffic that would normally go here was re-routed to West Springfield apartment who assisted us.”

They x-rayed the packaged and it was determined to be a hoax device.

The suspect had fled the scene by this time, but officers were able to catch him and arrest him.

Chief Gillis also said that this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with this particular person.

In fact, they had a run in with him as recently as this past Friday.

“Taken into custody and charged last week, and failed to make a court appearance this week.”

Police closed down Springfield Street for about an hour as they investigated.

At this time, the suspect’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.