UPDATE: Suspicious package at Mercy Medical determined to be no threat

Springfield Police responded to a suspicious package threat this evening at Mercy Medical Center.
Investigators have determined the package threat at Mercy Medical Center to be clothes.
There was a reported partial evacuation at 6 p.m., however operations have returned to normal.
