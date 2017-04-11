UPDATE: Suspicious package at Mercy Medical determined to be no - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE: Suspicious package at Mercy Medical determined to be no threat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police responded to a suspicious package threat this evening at Mercy Medical Center.

Investigators have determined the package threat at Mercy Medical Center to be clothes.

There was a reported partial evacuation at 6 p.m., however operations have returned to normal.

