Rally held at Easthampton High School to promote diversity

A rally for change took place in Easthampton tonight.

Parents and students gathered to promote diversity and inclusion among the community.

They said racism and discrimination have become a regular thing for some students at the high school, and there's been a series of recent events, involving comments about a school poster.

You may remember last month when 200 students marched all the way down the street to get the attention of the mayor.

Organizers said that tonight's rally was for people to express concerns, comments, or suggestions to the school committee.

"We can do a lot by asking for help, getting people in, and letting people know that you may feel a certain way, but it affects someone else and then doing great communication," said Natalie Poirier.

Poirier thinks an investigation into the incident is needed in order to get transparency.

