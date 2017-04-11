Public forum held tonight to discuss the future of Converse Middle School

The future of the Converse Middle School has been decided, but not without some backlash.

Today, the town of Palmer held a meeting for people to share their opinions.

Back in February, the school committee voted to close Converse Middle School and move the sixth and seventh graders to the high school.

This decision came with a lot of controversy in town, with many people saying that the school was nostalgic and had a lot of memories and they didn't want to see it closed down.

But the school committee felt it was not worth spending more than a million dollars to make repairs to a building that's more than 100 years old.

The students will move to Palmer High School beginning in the fall.

