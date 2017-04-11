Holyoke man arrested on drug and weapon charges

A Holyoke man was arrested today following a call to the Flats section area of town for two males in a sedan, with a handgun, selling drugs.

Sergeant Daniel Reardon and Detectives Will Delgado and Jared Hamel responded to the area around 1 p.m. to find a vehicle matching the description.

In searching the vehicle, officers were able to locate a "Raven Arms" Semi-Automatic .25 caliber handgun on the operator, as well as an illegal stun gun, narcotics and US Currency.

The operator, Julio Ramos, age 25 of Holyoke, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession / Carrying a Firearm w/Out a license

Possession / Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Use a Firearm in a Felony

Possession of Ammo w/Out an FID Card

Poss. of Class C Narcotics (Clonazepam Pills)

Poss. to Distribute Class C

Illegal Possession of a Stun Gun

Ramos will be arraigned tomorrow in Holyoke District Court.

