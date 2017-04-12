Man accused of West Springfield murder ordered held without bail

The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman in West Springfield appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Roberto Santiago, 19, of West Springfield was found and arrested at Bradley International Airport Tuesday, trying to flee the country to Puerto Rico.

He is accused of killing Delilah Santiago, 18, of Holyoke, at the Hillcrest Apartments.

Santiago was taken to an Enfield courthouse on Tuesday, but was transferred back to Western mass for Wednesday's arraignment at the Hampden County Superior Court.

The Disctrict Attorney's Office requested that Santiago be held without bail, something Santiago's lawyer agreed with.

Although the accused and victim share the same last name, the District Attorney's Office said they are not related.

Police also believe that they did know each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

This is the first homicide in West Springfield this year.

His next court appearance is set for May 12.

