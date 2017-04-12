Showers move out later this afternoon

After a summer-like day yesterday, today you will need to keep the umbrella handy, at least for a little while this afternoon.

Showers will continue to move through western Mass this afternoon, there may even be a rumble of thunder but we are not expecting anything severe. The showers will be out of the area by about 3-4 pm as a cold front moves east. Skies will begin to clear making for a nice late afternoon and evening. Temps will stay mainly in the 60's.

We turn cooler tonight with temps returning to the 30s. High pressure will keep it cooler tomorrow as well with a northwest breeze. Temperatures will reach near 60, under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday is looking nice too. Skies will be sunny, and after a chilly start it will be a comfortable afternoon with highs into the middle 60's.

Saturday will start sunny with s warm front bringing increasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures into the mid-60s. As this warm front moves north of us Saturday night, light showers are possible, but most should be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures soar ahead of a cold front Easter Sunday and our high temps may approach 80 degrees! Much of the day is looking dry, but a late day shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front approaches from the west. We turn cooler and drier Monday after the front passes to the east.

