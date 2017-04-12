Peter Pan bus to end 'College Express' services later this month

The 'College Express' service for Peter Pan Bus Lines announced on Wednesday that they will be ending the service beginning Friday, April 21.

The schedules are "expected to return this fall," the release from Peter Pan stated.

The travel company also said that they would be continuing to run "frequent service" on the routes impacted.

The following schedules are planned to return in the fall:

Boston-Hartford

#1903 4:15 PM

#1955 5:00 PM

Hartford-Boston

#1928 1:15 PM

#1936 3:15 PM

#1942 5:15 PM

#1960 8:15 PM via Worcester

Springfield-Boston

#6732 7:15 PM via Worcester

Boston-Springfield

#6731 6:30 PM

Amherst UMass-Springfield

#6536 5:30 PM from South Hadley

#6532 6:15 PM via Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley, Holyoke

Springfield-Amherst UMass

#6523 5:15 PM via South Hadley, Amherst Center

#6531 5:15 PM to Northampton

Amherst-Boston

#6252 11:50 AM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6254 12:45 PM from South Hadley, via Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6262 1:20 PM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Worcester

#6256 1:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6258 2:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6260 3:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

Boston-Amherst

#6259 4:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

#6261 5:00 PM via Worcester, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

#6263 6:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

#6267 7:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

#6265 8:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

Amherst-New York

#6849 10:00 AM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6851 12:01 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6853 2:00 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6855 4:00 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

New York-Amherst

#6848 1:15 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6850 3:00 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6852 4:30 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6854 6:00 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

The travel company is advising travelers to search their daily schedules for the latest information on these lines availability.

