Peter Pan bus to end 'College Express' services later this month - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Peter Pan bus to end 'College Express' services later this month

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News photo Western Mass News photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The 'College Express' service for Peter Pan Bus Lines announced on Wednesday that they will be ending the service beginning Friday, April 21.

The schedules are "expected to return this fall," the release from Peter Pan stated.

The travel company also said that they would be continuing to run "frequent service" on the routes impacted.

The following schedules are planned to return in the fall:

  • Boston-Hartford

#1903    4:15 PM

#1955    5:00 PM

Hartford-Boston

#1928    1:15 PM

#1936    3:15 PM

#1942    5:15 PM

#1960    8:15 PM via Worcester

  • Springfield-Boston

#6732    7:15 PM via Worcester

  • Boston-Springfield

#6731    6:30 PM

  • Amherst UMass-Springfield

#6536    5:30 PM from South Hadley

#6532    6:15 PM via Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley, Holyoke

  • Springfield-Amherst UMass

#6523    5:15 PM via South Hadley, Amherst Center

#6531    5:15 PM to Northampton

  • Amherst-Boston

#6252    11:50 AM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6254    12:45 PM from South Hadley, via Hampshire College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6262    1:20 PM from Northampton, via Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Worcester

#6256    1:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6258    2:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

#6260    3:50 PM from Northampton, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS

  • Boston-Amherst

#6259    4:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

#6261    5:00 PM via Worcester, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

#6263    6:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

#6267    7:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, South Hadley

#6265    8:00 PM via Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Northampton

  • Amherst-New York

#6849    10:00 AM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6851    12:01 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6853    2:00 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

#6855    4:00 PM via S. Hadley, Hamp College, Amherst Center, Amherst UMASS, Northampton

  • New York-Amherst

#6848    1:15 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6850    3:00 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6852    4:30 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

#6854    6:00 PM via Northampton, Amherst UMASS, Amherst Center, Hampshire College, S. Hadley

The travel company is advising travelers to search their daily schedules for the latest information on these lines availability.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.