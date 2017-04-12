Mosquitos, bugs making a comeback with warmer weather

With the weather getting warmer, those bothersome bugs are back including everyone's favorite...mosquitos.

The question is what can you do to get those bugs off your back?

Western Mass News uncovered some solutions for your backyard.

When it's time to get outside and soak up the sun, mosquitos seem to spoil the fun. They sing and they swarm, leaving you with nothing but bug bites.

"They give us the itchies. We don't like them. They're invading our territory when we try to play," says Barbara Orser from Westfield.

Barbara has had enough mosquito bites for a lifetime, and is always thinking ahead on days like today.

"Especially in the park with the woods, we always try to bring our bug spray, and maybe wear long sleeves," explains Barbara.

Mosquitos and warm weather go hand in hand, So the real question is, what do you do to get them out of the way? We spoke to a mosquito specialist about this constant mosquito problem.

Don Moorhouse, owner of Mosquito Shield in Westfield told us, "There's the nuisance factor, which used to be number one, now it's really a health factor, there's people concerned about Zika and EEE."

Moorhouse has run mosquito shield for five years...Their job? To make sure mosquito swarms do not become a problem in your yard. They spray hundreds of yards across Western Mass. from May to October, with hopes of sending them packing for good.

"It works in three ways: It will repel mosquitoes, it has a garlic ingredient which is a known mosquito repellent, it will kill them on contact, and it will also create sort of a scent barrier that will mask the CO2 on the property," adds Don.

Every female mosquito will lay about 2,000 eggs, half of them will be females laying another 2,000...that's 2,000,000 mosquitos per generation.

Moorhouse says mosquitos only live for about 3 weeks, but they spray more frequently to stay ahead of that life cycle. He says though bug spray will keep them off of you, it will not keep them out of your yard, which is why he recommends a yard spray if things get out of hand.

With the emergence of the Zika virus and many others, Barbara agrees that spraying is the way to go.

"We don't want to get infected with anything, there is enough going around, and if we can prevent anything, I think we should do that," she notes.

The CDC does say to wear long sleeves if you can, especially if you are exercising, use bug spray every few hours, and make sure you have proper screens in your open windows.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.