Officials: Electrical fault in AC system caused Southwick house fire

A family of three are homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Southwick on Tuesday.

Crews responded to the home on 80 Fred Jackson Road around 6 p.m.

The father and son were able to escape once the fire started, but the family lost two pets in the blaze.

Fire Officials released on Wednesday that the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the home's air conditioning system.

Police Officer Thomas Krutka said the fire may have started in either the basement or the first floor and spread into the attic.

Several towns from Connecticut assisted the Southwick Fire Department due to the area not having any fire hydrants.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to make a donation, visit the link here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.