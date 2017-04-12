Missing Westfield teen found safe

A 16-year-old boy who was missing since January has been found safe.
Westfield Police said Aaron Ferrer went missing on January 18.
The Westfield Detective Bureau posted an update to their Facebook page that he was found safe on Wednesday.
