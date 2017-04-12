T-shirts being sold in memory of Longmeadow DPW worker killed by train

The memory of Longmeadow DPW worker, Warren Cowles, is being kept alive. His family has set up a fundraiser in his name by selling T-shirts in his honor.

It's all to help raise money for railroad crossing safety equipment.

Cowles was killed by a train during a snow storm last month. He was clearing snow around train tracks. An Amtrak snow plow hit the truck he was in.

Cynthia Cowles says they are selling T-shirts to help provide proper railroad crossing safety equipment for the Longmeadow DPW.

"This booster is to bring awareness of the tragic accident that took the life of Warren Cowles at the improperly equipped railroad crossing located on Bernie Road, Longmeadow," explains Cowles.

