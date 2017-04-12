Open burning season comes with concerns for residents



It's open burning season for many communities across western Massachusetts.

But before you start, it's important to know the do's and dont's of open burning.

Myron Chudzik of Hadley conducted an annual open burn on his property.

"This year we're burning all the brush along the property line and what we didn't finish in the winter time with snow on the ground we hope to finish up here in one burn today," said Chudzik.

The first thing you need to know about open burning is that you need a permit to do so. This requires contacting your local fire department.

Conditions can change, so local fire departments will determine on a daily basis if burning is safe.

Open burning must take place a minimum of 75 feet from all buildings and conducted between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Have a water source nearby.

Hadley's Fire Chief told Western Mass News there are certain materials you can burn.

"Ordinary brush , your branches, things like that, smaller branches. You shouldn't throw. whole tree on the pile keep it small and manageable," said Hadley Fire Chief Michael Spanknebel.

He said there are materials that are prohibited from burning.

"We're not supposed to be burning grass, leaves, that kind of stuff that can lift up and start a fire elsewhere," Spanknebel continued.

April is generally the worst month for brush fires.

When the snow pack recedes and before new growth emerges, last year's dead grass, leaves that are are dangerous tinder.

That's why it's crucial to follow the rules so a fire doesn't get out of control.

Among them in western mass not allowing open burning are:

Chicopee

Holyoke

Springfield

West Springfield

The open burning season runs from January 15 through May 1.

