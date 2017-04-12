Hadley man arraigned for making alleged bomb threats at UMass

A 27-year-old man from Hadley was arraigned in court after he allegedly made bomb threats while visiting UMass.

Marey Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said that Abdul F. Ismail was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

Ismail was visiting a student at their dorm room in Coolidge Hall when he made the alleged verbal threats, said Carey.

The student escorted Ismail from the building and contacted authorities.

There was no indication that anyone in or near the residence hall was in danger of being hurt.

Ismail is not a student or an employee at UMass. Carey said has been trespassed from the university for two years.

He is currently being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction pending his dangerousness hearing scheduled for April 18.

