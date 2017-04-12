Debate over Springfield police body cams continue

Protests and police shootings across the country have increased the call for police officers to wear body cams.

In Springfield, there's another effort underway to look at body cams.

The city council subcommittee met at city hall on Wednesday afternoon, where they discussed police body cams and putting cameras in police holding cells.

They see body cams as a vital check and balance against those officers who could abuse their authority.

For police, they are seen as protection against members of the public who would falsely accuse officers of police brutality.

Some residents in western Mass. are for the idea, and some are also in favor, but think the technology behind them needs to be improved.

"It seems like the stability of body cams always leaves out a lot of details or what we need in order to find out if a person is innocent or guilty," said Springfield resident Michael Jones.

Springfield police do not wear body cams but there are elected officials including Mayor Sarno who feel they should.

"I also feel this is beneficial to the people but also to police officers when you can go back to the camera and take a look at it," said Mayor Sarno.

Springfield's city council President Orlando Ramos also likes the proposal which he said a committee has been studying.

"That committee has been in place. They've studied the issue and it is my understanding they are ready to make recommendations for the next collective bargaining agreement, so I'm optimistic we'll have it at our next contract," said Ramos.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri also favors the use of police body cams.

"I'm a huge proponent. I'm a firm believer. My concern is we have to train our officers," said Barbieri.

City officials have said there are a number of issues to be resolved before body cams are worn by Springfield police officers including cost, and privacy issues.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.