Southwick fire victims speak out amid tragic loss of their home and pets

A fire in Southwick on Tuesday night left three people homeless and claimed the lives of a puppy and two cats.

Joseph Beaulieu and his family are picking up the pieces. He said they only had seconds to escape their house.

"[We will] probably be staying at a hotel tonight, and then after that I'm not really sure," said Beaulieu.



There is a lot of uncertainty, but for this family but one thing they said keeps them going is the outpouring support from the community.

"[We] already had a couple of donations from people we don't even know it's unbelievable. It's amazing what people will do for people they don't even know [you]," Beaulieu noted.



The family has set up a GoFundMe page and the donations have already poured in.

Joseph is a veteran and the VA already helped them replace prescriptions. His stepfather was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation but he has since been released.

There were no fire hydrants on the street, and that made it a challenge for firefighters. The Southwick Fire Department had to call in mutual aid from multiple surrounding communities for water tankers.

"[It was about] 10 trucks or something like that. The whole street with school with people coming together try to get the house out," said fire victim, Kelly Rose.

The layout of the home attributed to how fast the fire spread.



"We had collapsing with in the house the fire spread very quickly it was an open floor plan with a lot of sliders in a lot of air movement so the fire spread very quickly," said Southwick Fire Chief, Russ Anderson.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical issue with the air conditioning unit.

If you would like to make a donation, visit their GoFundMe page here

