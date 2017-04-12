Clearing and cooler tonight. A breezy and seasonable day tomorrow

Skies will clear out tonight and a breezy and cooler night is on the way. Temperatures return to near or slightly above seasonable levels before temperatures warm just in time for Easter Sunday.

After dealing with some showers earlier this afternoon skies will begin to clear tonight but it will remain breezy. We turn cooler tonight with temps returning to the 30s. High pressure will keep it cooler tomorrow as well with a northwest breeze. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday is looking nice too. Skies will be sunny, and after a chilly start it will be a comfortable afternoon with highs into the middle 60's.

Saturday will start sunny with a warm front bringing increasing clouds in the afternoon with temperatures into the mid-60s. As this warm front moves north of us Saturday night, light showers are possible, but most should be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures soar ahead of a cold front Easter Sunday and our high temps may approach 80 degrees! Much of the day is looking dry, but a late day shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front approaches from the west. We turn cooler and drier Monday after the front passes to the east.

