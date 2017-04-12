Springfield students take part in brook cleanup

Springfield is an urban wildlife refuge and some students at the Renaissance School are making sure it stays that way.

The city is one of 17 wildlife refuges across the country, and a group of 9th grade students are doing their best to maintain and restore local habitats.

David Sagan is a Fish and Wildlife Services Biologist. He helps coordinate the two-day cleanup that began Wednesday.

"We have a captive audience with the kids that go to school here," said Sagan.

This year and last, the students took a direct approach towards understanding their role as residents in the Connecticut watershed.

"Hopefully I get a different perspective on nature and how the world works around us. Especially with things that are as close to us as streams that we don't look at closely," said student Adia-Samba-Quee.



Abbey Brook was the students target for this year's cleanup. It's a tree lined stream that stretches nearly one-and-a-half miles to Chicopee River and eventually links to the Connecticut River.

David said the Abbey Brook project is just one piece of the urban refuge partnership.

The idea of the program is to test the water levels and verify erosion levels, but also removing harmful material and restoring the land back to its natural form.

there's a lot of positive impacts. not only just from the fact that you're having cleaner water, but also you're having more wildlife.

The nation-wide program receives $39,000 according to the Fish and Wildlife service to help keep students involved.

"It's very rewarding. It's fun to see kids get excited about the environment," Sagan noted.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.