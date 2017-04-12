Veteran first in the state to receive 'bionic' prosthetic

A Massachusetts Army Veteran, who was wounded in Iraq has become the first Veteran in the state to receive a brand new bionic ankle and foot.

The state-of-the-art device is a game changer for 35-year old Craig Hall from Sturbridge.

He can now do everything he wants to, without the pain and fatigue associated with traditional prothestics.



Hall was wounded from a blast while stationed in Iraq in 2007. He lost his left leg below the knee.

His journey landed him at the Hanger Clinic in Springfield, and in the care of certified Prosthetist, Tom Mesick.



Together, along with help from the Veterans Administration, they found a game-changer.

It's called the Em-Power ankle, made by a company called Bion-X.



"He has the highest technology prosthetic ankle [and] foot combination in the world today," said Mesick.



Craig is a fairly active guy. Moto-cross racing is his big hobby, but he's also a skier and runner, and not to mention an active dad.

"What it actually does, is it pushes you off just like your normal ankle so it's almost like having my real ankle back. So, when I'm walking, there's a lot less fatigue, a lot less pain in my hip, and it just holds me up better throughout the day. I have no issues anymore with being tired," said Hall.



Being able to alleviate that fatigue that comes with a traditional prosthesis, he said, is life changing.

"It can do anything. I can run and it keeps up with the speed. I can go slow and it does it gently. It knows how much pressure you're adding to it and how fast you're going," Hall noted.



The Em-Power ankle mimics a real ankle; emulating the function of lost muscle and tissue. It helps navigate different terrain and enables Craig to walk farther and faster with less fatigue.



"I'm able to do more work, I'm able to enjoy my time with my kids and my friends," said Hall.



The folks at the Hanger Clinic believe this new technology is just the beginning and hope to help more veterans in the future.

In the meantime, Craig Hall will be getting ready for his next Moto-cross race.

