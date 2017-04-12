Agawam family captures attempted car break-in on camera

Residents in Agawam are on high-alert after a string of car break-ins occurred over the weekend.

Laura Arbelaez had cameras installed after an incident happened last year.

One of her neighbor's told their family a strange car was parked out front. When they checked the tapes they found someone lurking near their cars.

"It's definitely scary because there's definitely someone out there trying to steal something try to get quick cash, I don't know what they're trying to get," said Arbelaez.

The footage wasn't able to capture the license plate or make and model of the car.

Now, the family is looking into high definition cameras. Luckily, their cars were locked and nothing was taken

Less than a mile away, David Musselwhite's dog knew something was wrong.

My dog was sitting on my lap and she started to growl a little bit that night and I ignored her. Don't ever ignore your dog because I know what they're talking about," said Musselwhite.

The dog was right. David forgot to lock his car just that one time and the avid bowler's bowling balls were stolen from his truck while he sat just feet away in his living room.

"Make sure you lock your doors and if you have a motion light to make sure they're on because mine happened to be off that night," Musselwhite noted.

Feeding Hills residents are happy nothing more was taken, but they want to warn their neighbors to keep an eye out.

"[It's] a small little town nothing really happens here but once in a while we have big problems," said Arbelaez.

Both of those families are looking into upping their home security.

