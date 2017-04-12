Two heroin dealers and a customer arrested during drug sale

Springfield Police were able to arrest two heroin dealers and a customer yesterday following a surveillance set-up at the corner of Main and Liberty Street.

Detectives from the Narcotics Unit set up the surveillance at 7 p.m.

The agency had received numerous complaints regarding heroin sales at the location, and were successfully able to spot two suspected drug dealers, as well as a white female believed to be a customer.

After the sale, all three were arrested.

The dealers, Luis Concepcion, age 38 of Springfield, and Humberto Rivera, age 40 of Springfield, were charged with the following:

Distribution of Heroin

Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute

Julie Martone, age 46 of Springfield, was charged with possession of heroin.

15 heroin bags labeled “Top Fly” were seized.

All were arraigned in Springfield District Court.

