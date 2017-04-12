Meeting held in Springfield to discuss construction on busy intersection

Anyone who lives or drives around Island Pond Road and Roosevelt Avenue knows it's a very busy area.

A major construction project is in the works there, and tonight Springfield DPW officials met with people who live nearby.

This has been underway since the fall, but as the weather gets nicer, you can expect to see more construction crews out, ultimately making it easier for drivers and pedestrians.

Driving down Island Pond Road in Springfield during rush hour can be a hassle, especially in the mornings and evenings.

"People are to the point where they’re going to the stop sign where it tells you it’s illegal to turn left, because it’s so backed up. They’re taking that shortcut so people can get through," said Sherilyn Herron.

But a project costing a little under 3 million dollars is hoping to fix all the congestion.

When the project is finished, it will replace the separate intersections that link Island Pond Road and Roosevelt Avenue with one intersection.

"With the traffic growing on the Island Pond Road segment and the volume in speed that's been growing on the other leg to be able to slow that down," said Chris Cignoli of Springfield DPW.

The project is being funded by the state, but the city of Springfield helped with the design.

It will also adjust signal times and provide new equipment at Alden Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

"This has needed to happen for a long time now and so what I’m hoping for is traffic will be able to move more quickly, because the volume of traffic has really increased over the years."

Most of the construction should be done by this year, but it may go into next year depending on the weather.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.