Eversource petitioning to increase distribution rates

You could soon be seeing an increase to your Eversource bills.

The company has petitioned to increase their distribution rates.

Eversource said they're facing a 96-million-dollar revenue shortage.

And despite upgrades to infrastructure, they still don't have the necessary revenue to pay for it.

Eversource officials told us they are also working to keep up with the times.

"The landscape is changing. What's happening in technology is changing. Demands on the system are changing," said Priscilla Ress.

"These are the investments we've made that we've had to make to make this a top tier electrical system."

If approved, these rate increases would go into effect January of next year.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.