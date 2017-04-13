Warming up over the holiday weekend

We saw a seasonable, dry day here in western Mass and as high pressure continues to build overhead, a chilly night is on the way. Clouds are persistent this evening, but will gradually diminish overnight. With clearing skies and very dry air in place, temperatures will fall into the lower and mid-30s by dawn-a cold start! It might get a little frosty in the morning due to calm winds, but with very dry air, the frost shouldn’t be too thick.

High pressure will stay in control Friday, giving us a day of sunshine and very dry air. Temperatures get a bit warmer with highs in the mid-60s through the valley and low 60s in the hills. With warmer air and low relative humidity, we will have an enhanced fire danger day again in western Mass. Winds remain light to calm Friday night and we will again get cold with temps dipping into the upper 20s for some!

Mild air will last into our holiday weekend as temps return to the mid and upper 60s Saturday. We get breezy with southwest gusts up to 20-30mph with high pressure anchored offshore. A warm front will bring increasing clouds through the afternoon and showers arrive with this front Saturday evening and night. This warm front will move through overnight with scattered showers and rising temperatures.

Rain should end by sunrise Sunday morning and ahead of a cold front, we get unseasonably warm with highs climbing to near 80 in the afternoon! Most of our day looks dry, however everyone will need to be weather-aware in the afternoon and evening as a few thunderstorms may develop. A cold front will move through Sunday night with a few showers or a thunderstorm, then we dry quickly Monday morning. Monday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s, then we drop back to 60 Tuesday. Our next chance for rain arrives mid-week.

