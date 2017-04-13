12 arrested, over 20,000 bags of heroin recovered from Holyoke raids

Local, State, and Federal law enforcement cracked down on drug dealing in Holyoke Thursday morning.

Three apartment buildings in the Churchill section of Holyoke were searched shortly after 10 a.m.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said 12 people were arrested on drug distribution charges.

Police recovered over 20,000 bags of heroin and $100,000 in cash along with one handgun and a flak jacket.

They also seized three luxury cars that included a BMW, an Audi, and a Porsche.

Holyoke Police Chief James Neiswanger said the drugs, cash, and cars that were seized showed just how big this drug operation was.

"[The suspects paid] cash for these vehicles. Obviously somebody on the upper food chain of the drug trafficking operation when they have that much cash, that much dope in their house," said Chief Neiswanger.

Gulluni said the raids will put a dent in local drug trafficking.

"This is a principal effort put forward to knock down the organization that had been selling drugs and pushing the poison of heroin into the community and throughout the region," Gulluni noted.

"We're coming after you if you deal drugs in Holyoke," said Chief Neiswanger.

Further information on the suspects has not been released.

