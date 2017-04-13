Springfield man charged with assaulting pregnant woman - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Posted: Updated:
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man was arrested in West Springfield for assaulting a pregnant person and violating a restraining order, police said.

Officers responded to a home on 9 High Street on Tuesday at approximately 8:24 a.m.

After police investigated the incident, Abdikadir Mustafa Hussein was taken into custody with several charges.

  Hussein was charged with:

  • Aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person
  • Strangulation
  • Violation of a restraining order
  • Domestic assault and battery on a household/family member

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.