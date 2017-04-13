Springfield man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

A Springfield man was arrested in West Springfield for assaulting a pregnant person and violating a restraining order, police said.

Officers responded to a home on 9 High Street on Tuesday at approximately 8:24 a.m.

After police investigated the incident, Abdikadir Mustafa Hussein was taken into custody with several charges.

Hussein was charged with:

Aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant person

Strangulation

Violation of a restraining order

Domestic assault and battery on a household/family member

