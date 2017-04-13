'Pie in the face challenge' raises money and awareness for rare stomach disease

A student at Elms College is bringing awareness to a rare stomach disease by asking people to take part in the 'pie in the face challenge'.

Andrew Belliveau is in his sophomore year at Elms College and he's taking a pie in the face to a whole other level.



This challenge aims to raise money to find a cure for gastroparesis, a rare stomach condition he deals with daily.



The challenge is making a name for itself, and has grabbed the attention of several Red Sox players.



Gastroparesis causes stomach muscles to not work properly, leaving you unable to digest food. Belliveau was diagnosed at 10-years-old.

Since his diagnosis he deals with constant nausea and can vomit up to 15 times a day.

"It's basically like dealing with the flu every single day of your life. You really don't want to do anything, but you kind of have to force yourself to go on with life, and try to live as normal a life as you can," said Belliveau.



He has been forced to stay home when it came to parties, hanging out with friends, going out to dinner, and couldn't make it to Fenway Park to cheer on his beloved Red Sox.

According to GPact, 1 in 25 Americans suffer from GP. In some cases, it goes away on its own or improves, but with many it does not.

While there is no permanent cure for GP, Belliveau hopes that will change with this challenge.



"I just want to see people like myself, and other kids [not] have to go through what I went through, and hopefully we can find a cure," Belliveau noted.



The challenge has spread across the state; from friends of friends, and even to the Boston Red Sox.

Friends like Anthony Luciani see the challenge going well beyond the college campus.



"I'm just really proud for Andrew and other people like that to start here at Elms. I just hope that he can get the awareness out there that he needs [to]," said Luciani.



In 2012 Belliveau got a gastric stimulator in his stomach, which has helped with his digestion.

In order to help raise money and awareness about GP, all you need is a pie try filled with whipped cream.

You can nominate whoever you'd like, and donate $1 to G-Pact.

Donations can be made to G-Pact, a non profit organization, where all of its members have GP, and are dedicated to finding a cure.

To visit G-Pact's website, visit the link here.

