Fire officials investigate Granby house fire

Several fire crews surrounding the town of Granby assisted in controlling a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of 84 Harris Street around 1 p.m.

A neighbor told Western Mass News two houses are at the end of a long driveway at the address.

Fire departments from Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, the Westover Air Reserve Base and the Forest fire control helped control the blaze.

Police described the scene as a "large fire". They told us no one was home at the time of the blaze.

Our crew on scene said firefighters were using a line to pump water from a nearby pond to put the fire out.

"In communities such as Granby we work off of water holes, water is always concern," said the Granby Fire Chief.

Crews have started the beginning stages into the investigation of this fire.

Western Mass News will bring you more information on-air and online as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.