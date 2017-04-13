Young women across the state attend trade career fair in Holyoke

Women in trade careers are not only in high demand, but they are also commanding high salaries.

Local organizers of the Massachusetts Girls in Trades Career Fair invited women from all over the Baystate to attend their second annual event on Thursday.

Over 300 girls from across the state, and close to 3-dozen vendors from every skilled trade imaginable took to the fair hosted by Dean Technical High School in Holyoke.

Dannelly Rodriguez is a senior at the high school and is currently weighing her job options.

"Girls in trade it inspired me because not a lot of females are in the trade, it's mostly male dominated," said Rodriguez.



She's currently looking into becoming a welder, not only because it's her passion, but because she said the money pays well too.



"They pay more if you're a female minority which I am both, so they'll pay more for me to be there than anyone else," Rodriguez noted.



Trade representatives at the fair agree.

"We have young men and women graduate from vocation schools across the state making $30 an hour at the age of 18 years old so it's a tremendous opportunity," said Principal Jeff Peterson.

According to tradeschool.net, even though young people make up 57-percent of the workforce, only a fraction enter skilled trade careers.



Samantha Kakes attended the fair representing Labor Union Local 596. She said the need for women in labor positions is clear, even at the MGM casino site in Springfield.



"The casino job I'm on now, there is a woman for every trade right now. We walk by each other, we high 5 each other, when we walk by," said Jacques.



Lt. Governor Karyn Polito also spent part of the day today at the career fair.

Young women from a half a dozen schools in western Mass. and dozens more from eastern Mass. made the trip to Holyoke.

