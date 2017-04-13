Wong Wok closes for extermination after mice seen in restaurant

A Chinese restaurant in Springfield closed on Thursday after mice were seen running around inside by a customer.

A video that has since gone viral on social media was sent to Western Mass News by a viewer on Facebook.

The video shows mice inside the Wong Wok restaurant on Sumner Avenue.

Wong Wok posted to their Facebook page and said they are closed due to a recent complaint.

They said they're conducting a deep and thorough extermination of the entire premise.

"We hope you understand that food safety and cleanliness is our upmost priority. We would also like to take this chance to let everyone know that Wong Wok restaurants have monthly roach/rodent maintenance as all restaurants should."

Western Mass News visited Wong Wok when they were closed and saw exterminator trucks cleaning out the restaurant.



The Health and Human Service Department said they received a number of complaints the day after the video broke out.

Now the city's Enviornmental Director, Steve Stathis is handling the investigation.

Western Mass News reached out to Stathis about the videos, but has not heard back.

A sign on their door said they will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.