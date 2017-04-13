Family raises awareness following the death of Longmeadow DPW worker

The Longmeadow community continues to grieve the loss of DPW worker Warren Cowles.

Cowles was killed when his DPW truck was struck by an Amtrak train while he was plowing snow.

Now, his sister wants to make sure her brothers death will spark change.

"I'm just trying to pick the pieces up, help my nephew and go forward. Something should have been done a long time ago," said Cindy Cowles.

Since then she decided to make a fundraiser.



"We just decided to do shirts so people could wear them around town to keep the awareness going," Cowles noted.



The proceeds will go directly to fund increased security measures at the railroad crossing.

It's an initiative that the family said will keep his memory alive and support an important project.



Residents have been concerned about the railroad crossing for decades.

There have been five deaths in the last forty years and thirty six deaths like this in the Commonwealth.



"The next guy who takes over my brother's route next winter, how's he going to feel going over these tracks?" asked Cowles.



While she is not sure exactly what measures should be taken to beef up safety along the tracks, she envisions adding lights and crossing arms to the track.



"[It] should never have made it to five. I want to make sure it stops at five," Cowles continued.

