Two arrested in Chicopee on drug and motorvehicle charges

A Chicopee man was arrested yesterday following a motor vehicle stop on Grattan St around 2:35 a.m.

After observing a speeding vehicle, Officer Smith ran the license plate to the vehicle to find out it was revoked to nonpayment of insurance.

After stopping the vehicle, the officer realized there was a passenger present with the seat reclined.

The operator of the vehicle claimed he knew the car was not registered and didn’t show a license.

The officer then went back to his vehicle briefly and observed the passenger making movements in the backseat. It was suspected they were concealing something.

A second officer was called in and a bag was found. The passenger admitted that it was his, and inside the bag was 3 bundles of “Blue Magic” heroin, 6 bags of marijuana, and a scale.

The passenger, Alexander Gonazalez, 23 years old, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of a Class D Substance w/intent to distribute

He was released on $140 bail.

The operator was issued a criminal citation and will be summonsed to court for:

Operating an uninsured M/V on a Public Way

Operating an unregistered M/V on a Public Way

No Inspection Sticker

