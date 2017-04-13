Two arrested in Chicopee on drug and motorvehicle charges

A Chicopee man was arrested yesterday following a motor vehicle stop on Grattan St around 2:35 a.m.
After observing a speeding vehicle, Officer Smith ran the license plate to the vehicle to find out it was revoked to nonpayment of insurance.
After stopping the vehicle, the officer realized there was a passenger present with the seat reclined.
The operator of the vehicle claimed he knew the car was not registered and didn’t show a license.
The officer then went back to his vehicle briefly and observed the passenger making movements in the backseat. It was suspected they were concealing something.
A second officer was called in and a bag was found. The passenger admitted that it was his, and inside the bag was 3 bundles of “Blue Magic” heroin, 6 bags of marijuana, and a scale.
The passenger, Alexander Gonazalez, 23 years old, was charged with the following:
He was released on $140 bail.
The operator was issued a criminal citation and will be summonsed to court for:
