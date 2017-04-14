Another chilly night ahead with warmer temps for Easter weekend

Tonight, skies remain clear and winds become calm. We will once again have a very chilly night ahead due to radiational cooling and low temps will return to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Temperatures will warm quickly Saturday with the help of strong April sunshine and by Noon we are already back to 60 degrees. High clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front, but we still manage to reach middle and upper 60s with a gusty south-southwest breeze. We stay mainly dry Saturday, but as our warm front approaches, showers become possible after 7pm.

Another High Fire Danger day on tap due to very dry air, a gusty breeze, warm temps, and abundant sunshine.

Clouds will be decreasing as the sun rises on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will begin around 50 and warm fast with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon! We stay breezy with a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but around and after 4pm, an approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, but for now there is little to no severe weather threat.

Winds shift northwest Monday with clearing skies behind a cold front. We stay dry and mild with highs back to the middle and upper 60s. Cooler air will arrive Monday night and Tuesday with high pressure. We will still get to 60 Tuesday, but temps will be back to the 30s at night. Our next storm system arrives mid to late week with shower chances and continued seasonable temps.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.