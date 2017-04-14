Two armed suspects flee Westhampton home invasion

One person was assaulted by two armed suspects in an early morning home invasion in Westhampton.

Police said the suspects entered the home on 33 Montague Road around 4:30 a.m.

One resident suffered head and facial injuries and was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspects had fled.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office said the invasion was not at random, and there is no threat to the public.

Those that live on Montague Road told Western Mass News the street is home to a lot of retirees.

"We lock the doors. There have been occasional break-ins in the town of Westhampton so it's not smart to leave doors unlocked," said resident Fred Morrison.

Neighbors on Montgomery Road said those who live at the home are renters that have lived there for a little over a year.

