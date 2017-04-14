Warm & breezy for the Boston Marathon

The 121st running of the Boston Marathon takes place on Monday and the weather is going to be perfect, for spectators. Depending on your running preference it might be a bit warm for some runners. High temperatures will reach near 70 in Boston with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Humidity levels will be low! For runners that don't mind the "warm" temps you may be setting up for a personal best. Runners will have a healthy tailwind pushing them towards the finish line. There will be a slight cross wind from time to time, from left to right but most of the way runners will get a nice push from Mother Nature.

A cool front will move through Sunday night and behind the front the wind will shift into the west-northwest, skies will clear and temperatures will be still rather mild (After being in the 80's on Easter Sunday)

Temperatures will be near 60 in the morning, at the starting line in Hopkinton then climb to near 70 by the time runners cross the finish line in downtown Boston. There may be a few clouds here and there but skies will be mostly sunny. Make sure you have lots of sunscreen whether running or watching the race!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.