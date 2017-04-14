2 taken to the hospital, 4 displaced following Springfield house - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

2 taken to the hospital, 4 displaced following Springfield house fire

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Springfield FD Courtesy: Springfield FD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in their Springfield home on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the home on 32 Shelby Street around 7:25 p.m.

Denis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home.

Four people have been displaced. Leger said the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

