2 car accident caused large car fire on I-91 north in Northampton

Courtesy: MA State police Courtesy: MA State police
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A two-car accident caused a car to go up in flames on I-91 north between Northampton and Holyoke.

The entire section of the highway near the 22 mile mark was closed, but reopened around noon. 

State police said no one was hurt. Traffic on both sides were backed up while crews worked to put out the flames. 

