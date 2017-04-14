2 car accident caused large car fire on I-91 north in Northampton

A two-car accident caused a car to go up in flames on I-91 north between Northampton and Holyoke.
The entire section of the highway near the 22 mile mark was closed, but reopened around noon.
State police said no one was hurt. Traffic on both sides were backed up while crews worked to put out the flames.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.