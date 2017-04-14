20 arrested, multiple firearms seized in Holyoke drug raids

Local, State, and Federal police cracked down on drug trafficking in Holyoke on Thursday.
Three apartment buildings were searched in the Churchill section around 7 a.m.
The raids led police to find 24,000 bags of heroin, $114,000 in cash, a bullet proof vest, and three firearms.
Three luxury cars including a BMW, an Audi, and a Porsche were seized.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney said 20 suspects were arrested in result of Thursday’s raids.
All of the charges are not available for each individual suspect:
