20 arrested, multiple firearms seized in Holyoke drug raids

Local, State, and Federal police cracked down on drug trafficking in Holyoke on Thursday.

Three apartment buildings were searched in the Churchill section around 7 a.m.

The raids led police to find 24,000 bags of heroin, $114,000 in cash, a bullet proof vest, and three firearms.

Three luxury cars including a BMW, an Audi, and a Porsche were seized.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney said 20 suspects were arrested in result of Thursday’s raids.

All of the charges are not available for each individual suspect:

Miguel Rosario, 30, Holyoke

Stalen, Martecastillo, 28, Holyoke

Carmen Mattei, 42, Holyoke

Noel Ortiz, 32, Holyoke,

Jose Gonzalez, 41, Holyoke

Jose Falcon, 57, Holyoke,

Emmanuel Jimenez, 30, Chicopee

Johnattan Perez, 34, Springfield

Julio Sanchez, 38, Holyoke

Tracy Martinez, 46, Holyoke

Kivanny Sanchez, 22, Holyoke

Juan Correa, 20, Holyoke

Adnane Diouane, 25, Holyoke

Edwin Matta, 50, Holyoke

Jose Suarez, 31, Chicopee

Kevin Echevarria, 31, Holyoke

Darwin Cruz, 29, Holyoke

Wilbert Medina, 44, Holyoke

William Collazo, 50, Holyoke

Omar Reyes, 36, Holyoke

To see the mugshots of the suspects, CLICK HERE

