Disturbance call in Holyoke leads to stolen handgun arrest

Disturbance call in Holyoke leads to stolen handgun arrest

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A man who was carrying a stolen handgun was arrested overnight in Holyoke.

Holyoke police said several officers were called for a disturbance of a man with a handgun at an apartment building on Walnut Street.

When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez in the hallway of the building.

Officers tased Vazquez and he was taken into custody.

Police found a 9MM semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Pittsfield in November of last year.

They said Vazquez also had a bottle of Hennesey Cognac on him at the time of his arrest.

Vazquez was arraigned on Friday in Holyoke District Court for the following charges:

  •  Disorderly Conduct
  •  Resisting Arrest
  •  Carrying / Possession of a Firearm w/Out a License
  •  Possession of Ammo w/Out an FID Card
  •  Carrying / Possession of a Loaded Firearm
  •  Receiving Stolen Property Over $250
  •  Minor Transporting / Carrying Alcohol

