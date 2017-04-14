Disturbance call in Holyoke leads to stolen handgun arrest

A man who was carrying a stolen handgun was arrested overnight in Holyoke.
Holyoke police said several officers were called for a disturbance of a man with a handgun at an apartment building on Walnut Street.
When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez in the hallway of the building.
Officers tased Vazquez and he was taken into custody.
Police found a 9MM semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of Pittsfield in November of last year.
They said Vazquez also had a bottle of Hennesey Cognac on him at the time of his arrest.
Vazquez was arraigned on Friday in Holyoke District Court for the following charges:
