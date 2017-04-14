Multiple departments respond to brush fire in Monson - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Multiple departments respond to brush fire in Monson

Several brush fires broke out in Monson Friday afternoon.

Fire departments from surrounding towns are helping Monson firefighters battle a brush fire near Stebbins Road. 

Two brush fires reportedly affected a shed and another structure earlier in the day. 

Both of those fires have been put out. Crews remain on scene to what they describe as a fast moving fire.

"It was burning uphill so it burned rather quickly, [there's] very limited access. There's just a dirt road with a lot of mud. We made an attempt to reach it with one of four wheel drive vehicles," said Monson Fire Chief, Laurent McDonald.

