Springfield Thunderbirds cap off their season this weekend

On Saturday night, the Mass Mutual Center will empty as hockey fans file out for the last time this season, but what type of impact have the Thunderbirds had in year one?

The Springfield Thunderbirds inaugural season will officially come to an end Saturday night.

They play at home tonight before their last game, which is also at home, against the Hartford Wolfpack.

The off-season often poses many questions of the future, so what does it look like for hockey in Springfield?

The Thunderbirds hit the ice today for one last weekend of action.

The team is 30-33 on the year, which is not enough to make the playoffs, but at one point won 5 straight games in February, and as the season comes to a close, the team’s VP, Nathan Costa told Western Mass News that there was a lot to look back on.

"The guys have worked so hard. Our staff has worked so hard. The community has supported us so well this year."

Costa said that they pride themselves on a gritty style.

Over half of their games were decided by one goal. Something that has seen attendance at the Mass Mutual Center spike.

"There's been a different feeling in the building."

"You can just feel the energy in the building on a Friday and Saturday night, especially April 1st when we played the bruins, a sold out night."

By the numbers, it's amazing how much can change in a year.

Last year, the Springfield Falcons averaged 3,000 fans a game. That was last in the AHL.

This year, the Springfield Thunderbirds averaged 4,600 fans a game.

A more than 50% increase, and good for 20th in the league.

Costa credits the family fun atmosphere above anything else.

From food deals and pregame concerts, to daily giveaways and autograph sessions, it has all been for the fans, and for the future.

The team said that they will absolutely be back better than ever next year.

Fans filed at the box office as soon as it opened this morning to grab their final tickets of this season.

The Thunderbirds started their weekend finale tonight at 7 o'clock against Bridgeport, and will cap it off Saturday night against the Hartford Wolfpack.

