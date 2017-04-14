Student debt forum held at STCC

Student loan debt is at an all-time high. According to Experian, student debt in this country has reached 1.2 trillion dollars.

That's an 84% increase over a decade ago.

A student loan bill of rights has now been filed at the state level in Boston to try and protect student borrowers.

Western mass news took part in a discussion about the bill today at Springfield Technical Community College.

A room full of current college students at STCC had a lot of questions for our student debt panel.

“What have you or your constituents done to get rid of the incentive for private student loan debt?”

On the panel was Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal, STCC President John Cook, and State Senator Eric Lesser, who filed the student loan Bill of Rights.

“It creates a new office to protect students and to create new protections that crack down on abusive practices, crack down on harassing phone calls, and debt collection, and finally have someone in state government focused solely on students and the needs of students rather than on banks and servicers and financial institutions,” said Sen. Lesser.

“Here at STCC, I have taken out quite of few loans to pay for it all,” said Mickey Prout.

And he said he has to take out more loans as he gets ready to transfer to Westfield State University this fall.

“Hopefully this degree will get me to a job that will help me pay for this in the future. That's everyone's dream, right?”

Prout is not alone. In Massachusetts, Lesser said that the average student loan debt has increased nearly 75% over the past decade, from 17,000 to 29,000.

“We are in a crisis! We have, just in Massachusetts alone, we have 25 billion dollars in outstanding student loans.”

Most attending today's event have student debt and want to know how a new bill will help them.

“We need students, parents, and families engaged with us, organizing, calling their elected officials, making this a priority that our government focuses on.”

The student loan Bill of Rights is modeled after a similar bill passed recently in Connecticut.

Lesser said the bill has generated a lot of support, and could come up for a vote as early as this summer.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.