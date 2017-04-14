College parties have Westfield residents fed up

Rowdy college parties are taking over Westfield neighborhoods.

Now, residents are asking for peace and quiet as the university’s population grows.

Residents said a party on Lincoln Street had over 300 people.

"[I had] a warm cup of pee on my truck, a toilet smashed around 3 a.m. the other night, [and] not being able to get out of my driveway because herds of kids [were] everywhere," said resident Dario Williams.

That’s just a few of the incidents Westfield residents are reporting after the wild co-ed parties.

They said the size of the parties has grown in recent years, but so has the size of the university.

"About five years ago, the college decided they wanted to grow its off campus community. The footprint went from about 400 students to about 2,000. Once it went to 2,000, you are definitely going to have some growing pains," said Westfield police Captain Michael McCabe.

Police said often at times residents will turn to social media before calling police to file a complaint.

"If there’s a party or a disturbance, or something that’s going on that you think shouldn’t be going on, and it’s creating a nuisance in your area, you should contact us," McCabe noted.

Residents hope that there can be a neighborly compromise reached.

"I’m kind of getting sick of it," said Williams.

Westfield State said they value their relationship with the Westfield Police Department.

Their lines of communication to each other are open to learn of any issues off-campus.

