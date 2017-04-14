Missing 'Jo' Ringer made claims of physical abuse before her disappearance

We’ve learned new details into the life a missing woman from Clarksburg.

Jo Ringer’s daughter spoke to Western Mass News about an untold history of abuse that is just now being revealed.

“She was scared for her life and she wanted to leave,” said Savanah Ringer.

Jo Ringer’s life behind closed doors with her husband was a mystery to her daughter Savanah.

“I thought that everything was great. When she went missing, a couple days later I got into her Facebook and started going through all of her messages. That’s when I started to uncover the abuse.”

Savannah recalled reading a message between the couple:

“Husbands don’t make wives bleed and gasp for air”.

Among the most haunting revelations came from Jo Ringer’s friend Ginger Plantier.

She told Western Mass News that Ringer said two weeks before she went missing that, "if anything happens, it was Chad."

Jo Ringer went missing early last month, leaving few clues for detectives.

“We need to bring Jo home. We need to find her. We need to bring her home,” said Rebecca Wozniak of Halos Investigation.

Her car was abandoned in Easthampton on the corner of Exeter and Parson Street.

“It’s weird. You feel empty. It’s scary to fall asleep not knowing,” said Savanah.

The investigation then took a strange turn last week.

Ringer’s husband, Chad Reidy, was found dead in an apparent suicide.

What if he did know something, and now that died with him.”

Now Savanah hopes that sharing information about the alleged abuse could lead to more clues.

“She could be alive, she could be well, just scared. But it’s okay, she can come home now.”

The alleged assaults were not isolated incidents.

Savanah learned about an attack this past Christmas.

“She went to friends for Christmas, because Chad had choked her and held a gun to her head.”

“When she got there she had a black eye, bruises on her neck, and a cut inside her mouth.”

The pain surrounding her mother’s disappearance is still fresh, but she hopes that she will soon have answers.

“The more time that goes by the more difficult that it gets.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.