Health officials warn of disease spread by Easter pets

This weekend is, of course, Easter, and it seems like every year there is a warning sent by animal activists not to include chicks or bunnies in any Easter baskets.

Well this year, the call is coming even stronger from the CDC and from the local humane society.

By purchasing a baby chick as a surprise for Easter morning without knowing what you're doing is probably a bad idea, says Baystate Medical Center's Chief Infection Control Officer, Mary Ellen Scales.

“People think that's a great thing, you know, free range chickens, and you go and get them before breakfast you just need to know how to be safe,” said Scales

She said they can carry salmonella, which can be transmitted easily to humans by what she calls oral-fecal transmission.

The symptoms would be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and then abdominal cramping.

“Even if the poultry seems healthy, they can still carry salmonella on their feathers, on their beaks, so it's really important. No kissing, no snuggling up to your face.

In 2016, the CDC saw the greatest number of cases of salmonella ever.

“It was an outbreak of almost 900 people over 48 states, so it's really important that people understand that as cute and fluffy as they are, they put us at risk too.”

As for bunnies, turns out rabbits are the third most popular pet in America, after cats and dogs, according to the humane society of the United States.

They are also the third most abandoned, often, right after Easter.

The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield told Western Mass News, that some adopters think rabbits are short-lived, low maintenance, cage-bound animals.

When in fact, they can live 10-plus years and need to have exercise and time outside their cages daily.

The National Humane Society said it is that misconception that drives a glut of baby bunny sales ahead of Easter, and a subsequent rise in rabbit abandonments.

The House Rabbit Society, the largest rabbit rescue group in the country, said their busiest time is 4-to-6 weeks after Easter.

