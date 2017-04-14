Local Boston marathon runner raises money for children's hospital patient

All eyes will be on the city of Boston on Monday.

30,000 runners from around the world will be taking part in the Boston marathon.

This year will be the 121st running of the marathon.

Among those 30,000 runners will be Mike Murphy, the President and CEO of the Holyoke Credit Union.

"I'm running for a patient at Boston Children's Hospital, Abby Bertiaume. She was afflicted at a young age with Moyamoya. It's a devastating brain disease but the great people at Boston Children's Hospital did a wonderful job and Abby's doing well," said Murphy.

Murphy is part of a credit union team called 'Credit Union Kids at Heart'.

Last year they raised $400,000 dollars for Boston Children's Hospital and since the group was formed in 1996, they have raised $5,000,000 for special research to help kids like Abby.

Murphy raised $15,000 himself for the cause and is asking family, friends, and supporters to help him once again.

"I'm running to raise money to support research at the hospital to find a cure for all devastating childhood diseases," Murphy continued.

He looks forward to running again in the Boston marathon representing the Holyoke credit union.

20 people will also be running along with Murphy as part of the credit union's 'kids at heart' team across the state.

