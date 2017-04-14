Springfield Fire expected to take hours to extinguish trash fire on Rose St.

Springfield Fire crews responded to a trash facility on 44 Rose St. around 6:15 p.m. for a deep seated trash fire.

Aide to the Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger reports that he expects it to be hours until the fire is fully extinguished.

As of yet, no injuries have been reported, and the cause is still under investigation.

