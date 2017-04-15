House catches fire on Zoar Ave. in Chicopee, 2 people transported

Two people were transported from the scene of a house fire late Friday night on Zoar Avenue in Chicopee.

Firefighters were called to the home at around 10 p.m.

Zoar Ave. was closed down for several hours while crews worked the scene.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk confirmed with Western Mass News that two people had to go to the hospital.

"Fire smoke inhalation and possible burns," he explained.

An update on their conditions wasn't immediately available.

As of about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, the Chicopee Fire Department was still on scene investigating.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.