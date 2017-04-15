After a chilly start a breezy and mild afternoon

After a chilly night last night a breezy and mild day to kick off the Easter weekend. It will turn warm on Easter Sunday before a cold front brings cooler temperatures for the beginning of next week.

Temperatures will warm quickly today with the help of strong April sunshine and by Noon we are already back to 60 degrees. High clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front, but we still manage to reach middle and upper 60s with a gusty south-southwest breeze. We stay mainly dry Saturday, but as our warm front approaches, showers become possible as we head toward the late afternoon into the early evening.

Another High Fire Danger day on tap due to very dry air, a gusty breeze, warm temps, and abundant sunshine. It will remain breezy tonight but it will not be as cold as last night. Under partly cloudy skies lows drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will be decreasing as the sun rises on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will begin around 50 and warm fast with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon! We stay breezy with a mix of sun and clouds through the day, but around and after 4pm, an approaching cold front will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, but for now there is little to no severe weather threat.

Winds shift northwest Monday with clearing skies behind a cold front. We stay dry and mild with highs back to the middle and upper 60s. Cooler air will arrive Monday night and Tuesday with high pressure. We will still get to 60 Tuesday, but temps will be back to the 30s at night. Our next storm system arrives mid to late week with shower chances and continued seasonable temps.

